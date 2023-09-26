Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Masterchef Professionals winner Jamie Scott’s inaugural venture, The Newport Restaurant, triumphed at the AA Awards held in London.

Restaurants with three rosettes are described as having achieved culinary standards that demand national recognition well beyond their local area. The Newport’s third comes as it launches its latest menu, offering new four, six and eight courses. The accolade sees The Newport join The Cellar in Anstruther, The Peat Inn in Cupar, St Andrew’s HAAR, and Road Hole to become one of only five restaurants in the Kingdom to hold the prestigious title.

Kelly, Newport co-owner and Jamie’s wife, said: “Our team has worked exceptionally hard for this award, and we really feel it's well deserved for everyone who is part of the Newport team, and so we’re extremely grateful to the AA.

The Newport Restaurant, triumphed at the AA Awards held in London.(Pics: Submitted)

“We’re performing and cooking the best we ever have, with the most amazing feedback from our customers and to say we’re excited for this award and the new chapter it launches us into, is most definitely an understatement.”

The award comes at a time when Jamie has revitalised and streamlined the menu with prices lowered for the first time since the COVID pandemic, in an effort to enhance their focus on a more diverse, seasonal and sustainable approach.

Jamie said: “We’ve stripped back our menu, to provide one that takes us straight back to our roots, with innovative flavours, new dishes and some old favourites I know people will love as much as we do.

“It also means people can be part of what we’re creating here in a way that suits them, whether that be enjoying just four dishes of their favourite flavours, such as salt aged picanha beef and apple souffle, or deciding to go for six or eight. The keenest of foodies can even extend that up to 10 dishes.”