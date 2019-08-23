Fife restaurant shortlisted for two awards

A St Andrews restaurant has been shortlisted for two awards at the upcoming Food Awards Scotland 2019.

Playfair’s Restaurant and Steakhouse is in the running to win the Restaurant of the Year and Chef of the Year awards.

The restaurant has been running in St Andrews since it’s re-launch in 2012 and is well known within the town for fresh, local food served in a cosy and friendly environment.

Head chef Duncan McLachlan said: “It was an absolute honour to be nominated and then go on to win Chef of the Year last year so it’s very exciting to be a finalist once again.

“All of us in the restaurant are very grateful to have been nominated by the public to become a finalist and are delighted that they enjoy their experience with us at Playfair’s.

“I will be attending the ceremony with my sister, Rachel and are looking forward to meeting the other talent in the industry.”

The Food Awards Scotland 2019 are an exclusive celebration of the masters that enhance the flavours in Scotland.

The event, in its sixth year, celebrates the best of the food industry in Scotland.

The black-tie ceremony will take place on August 26 at The Marriott Hotel in Glasgow.