Fife restaurants added to Michelin Guide including 'chic' and historic seaside inn

Two Fife coastal restaurants have been added to the UK and Ireland Michelin Guide this month.

Every month the inspectors for the coveted guide reveal the restaurants that have caught their attention and are worthy of inclusion in the Michelin Guide for the UK and Ireland.

While new stars and bib gourmands were revealed in Glasgow in February, the inspectors are on the road all year round, eating their way around some of the country’s best restaurants. The most recent Scottish additions to the coveted Guide are Ondine in St Andrews and The Shoregate in Crail.

Ondine was a seafood institution for 15 years before it moved to Seaton House, a new hotel in St Andrews.

Ondine Oyster & Grill, specialising in seafood and shellfish, was opened in 2009 by owner and chef Roy Brett. Speaking ahead of the restaurant move in late 2024, Mr Brett said: “It is with mixed emotions that we share the news that after 15 years, Ondine will close its doors on George IV Bridge at the end of this year.

“In 2021, Ondine transformed the entire look and feel of the restaurant to emulate a ship at sea with a very clever window display. Due to unforeseen circumstances out of our control, the restaurant's exterior was completely covered in scaffolding, forcing Ondine to change its entire appearance.

“Our landlord has advised works will now be ongoing for much longer than previously anticipated. This being the case we have reached the point where we feel our amazing team and loyal customers deserve better.”

Of Ondine, the inspectors acknowledged this move and said: “A key feature of the Edinburgh dining scene for many years, Ondine has now made the move coastwards to the glorious St Andrews.

“Located inside the beautifully restored Seaton House hotel, its new location is befitting of the seafood-focused menu, with views over West Sands beach and close proximity to the East Neuk’s renowned fishing villages.

“Top produce from the area could include crab or lobster, with the dishes taking a classic approach to showing them off – look out for the likes of fish & shellfish soup and sole meunière.”

The other Scottish addition to the guide is the “chic” Shoregate in Crail. Of this historic inn, the inspectors wrote: “There’s been an inn of some kind on this site for well over 100 years, and its current incarnation is surely one of the most appealing.

“A fine restoration has left it with a chic bistro-style dining room at the front and a characterful, stone-walled bar to the rear – plus four bedrooms upstairs, ideal for exploring Fife’s beautiful East Neuk.

“Dishes executed with palpable care combine with warm, attentive service to ensure you’ll have a smile on your face – once you’ve made the tricky choice between the likes of asparagus panna cotta and Scrabster cod with curried bisque.”

Opened in 2022 by couple, Nicholas Frost and Damon Reynolds, with Craig McAllister, formerly of Prestonfield House Hotel, as head chef, it’s cosy and welcoming space that serves local seafood.

Find out more and view all the new additions via the Michelin Guide website.