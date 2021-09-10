The fifth annual awards run in association with Just Eat, are set to return to Scotland on Monday, September 20.

Kirkcaldy’s Annapurna Gurkha’s Restaurant has been shortlisted for the best Nepalese restaurant category.

Handi in Glenrothes has been shortlisted for the best Asian restaurant in the Central and Fife category - and the Curry Pot Indian Takeaway in Dunfermline has been shortlisted for the Just Eat best takeaway/delivery restaurant category.

Annapurna Ghurka's restaurant in Kirkcaldy High Street which has been shortlisted for the best Nepalese restaurant award.

The awards recognise outstanding culinary excellence, and sumptuous creativity from all those who are continuing to respond to the pandemic and run successful businesses in the hospitality industry.

Almost 50 restaurants and takeaways have been nominated this year by the awards’ judging panel and by popular vote.

They include the very best of Bangladeshi, Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Nepalese, Pan-Asian, Indonesia, Thai, Vietnamese and Middle-Eastern cuisine.

Andrew Kenny, managing director of Just Eat UK, headline sponsors of the awards, said: “Just Eat has worked closely with the Asian Catering Federation for a number of years.

"As we begin to recover from the pandemic, I’m delighted to celebrate our partnership by helping to recognise the fantastic achievements of those in our industry who have worked tirelessly through the last 18 months and continue to do so.”

Yawar Khan, chairman of the Asian Catering Federation, said: “The Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards are a key event for our industry. Not only do they recognise the excellence of Asian and Oriental restaurants in Scotland, but they also celebrate the significant contribution our industry makes to the economy and the hardworking people in our food industry.”

