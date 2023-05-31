News you can trust since 1871
Fife reveals worst MMR vaccine uptake in Scotland

MMR vaccine uptake in Fife is the worst in mainland Scotland, according to the latest data.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 31st May 2023, 10:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 10:12 BST

Figures from NHS Fife’s latest performance report from the last quarter revealed that only 86.3% of the Kingdom’s five-year-old children have had their MMR2 vaccination which protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

The uptake rate has decreased locally since March 2019, and it is currently the lowest it’s ever been.

“Uptake at five years for MMR2 NHS Fife was lowest of all mainland NHS boards, one of three achieving less than 90%,” the report said.

MMR vaccine rates have dropped in FifeMMR vaccine rates have dropped in Fife
“A multidisciplinary group was formed in September 2022 to implement and monitor evidence-based quality improvement actions, with the aim of improving infant and pre-school uptake.”

NHS Fife representatives offered more context at Tuesday’s board meeting. Although 91% of then region’s six-year-olds have received their MMR2 vaccines, more needs to be done to hit the national target of 92% uptake by five years of age.

The vaccine is offered to all children in Scotland. It is given in two doses, the first to children between the ages of 12-13 months, and the second at three years and four months. Although normally given at these times, if it's missed, it can be given at any age. Both doses are needed to ensure full and lasting protection against measles, mumps and rubella.

NHS Fife is not the only authority in Europe struggling with vaccine uptake after the pandemic.

In February, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that cases of measles in the WHO European Region have been increasing since early 2022.

