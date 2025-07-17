A river in Fife is at its lowest spring flow level for 50 years as concern approaches a critical threshold - and that is bad news for farmers, land managers, food and drink manufacturers and other businesses.

The River Eden at Kemback is one of a number across Scotland now within a week of reaching ‘Significant Scarcity’ according to the latest data from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).

If conditions do not improve, measures may include limiting or temporarily suspending abstractions where necessary. SEPA has already urged businesses with licences to take water from the environment to continue to reduce pressure and protect access to water resources.

The River Eden is one of six nearing the ‘Significant Scarcity’ threshold as it records its lowest spring flows since 1973 while the Firth of Tay Firth of Forth are both at ‘Moderate Scarcity’ according to data from monitoring stations. Rain is expected over the next few days affecting west, central and southern Scotland but north east areas remain largely dry.

Chris Dailly, SEPA’s head of environmental performance (Geographic), said: “These rivers are approaching critical environmental thresholds following months of sustained low rainfall.

“Autumn 2024 was one of the driest in 100 years, followed by a dry spring – the second driest in a century for the east. Many catchments in eastern Scotland are seeing their lowest river flows for decades, with some stations recording record or near-record lows for spring and early summer.

“Those who take water from our rivers and lochs have a key role in protecting our environment, and most take that role seriously. Farmers, land managers, food and drink manufacturers and other businesses across the country have been making a real effort. Many distilleries have brought forward summer shutdowns.

“Irrigators are already adjusting practices. We see that and we value it, but if restrictions are needed they must be implemented and they must be respected.

“This is about protecting rivers and lochs for the long term, ensuring the environment and the businesses that depend on it can thrive. We do not take these decisions lightly. Restrictions will only apply where they are absolutely necessary, and for the shortest possible time. But the evidence is clear, the pressure on the environment is too great in some areas.”

If restrictions are required licence holders will receive written communication from SEPA next week detailing what is required of them.

The current situation reflects months of sustained low rainfall. Autumn 2024 was the fifth driest in 100 years, based on Met Office data while the winter of 2024/2025 also saw below-average rainfall across much of Scotland.

By spring 2025, the east of Scotland had recorded its second driest spring in a century, and the first half of the year was the driest since 1973 in some areas.