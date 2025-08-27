The volunteer crew at Anstruther RNLI will take to the small screen tonight (Wednesday, August 27) when they feature in the next episode of BBC Two series Saving Lives at Sea

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its tenth season, the documentary showcases the courage of RNLI lifesavers throughout the UK and Ireland as they respond to everything from sinking ships to tidal cut-offs and from kayakers in distress to people caught in rip currents, just seconds away from drowning.

The latest episode spotlights Anstruther RNLI as it scrambled to two paddleboarders drifting out to sea in a strong breeze off Kingsbarns, alongside other rescue stories from around the coastlines of the UK and Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Bett, volunteer helm, said: “The series showcases our work and allows viewers to get up close and see rescues through our eyes and those of the people we rescue. We are delighted to feature in such a long-running and respected series alongside our fellow lifesavers from across the RNLI.”

Anstruther RNLI scramble to two paddleboarders drifting out to sea in a strong breeze off Kingsbarns (Pic: RNLI)

In 2024, RNLI lifeboat crews around the UK and Ireland rescued 8,259 people, saving 352 lives, while the charity’s lifeguards aided 17,068 people and saved 85 lives on some of the UK’s busiest beaches.

Saving Lives at Sea series 10 screens at 8:00pm on BBC Two and on iPlayer.