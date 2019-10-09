Fife runner completes final marathon in memory of former running partner

An Anstruther runner has run his 20th and final marathon, in memory of his long-time running partner.

George Findlay (62) took part in the marathon at Baxters Loch Ness Marathon and Festival of Running on Sunday.

George has raised more than £724 so far in sponsorship for the event for Lymphoma Action, the only charity in the UK dedicated to supporting those affected by lymphoma.

He was running in memory of his friend Hazel Bradley, who recently passed away from lymphoma.

“Hazel was my great friend and running partner for many years,” said George.

“Hazel ran for the Anster Haddies and represented Scotland on many occasions at cross country events. She was a truly inspirational runner, and a wonderful person who is missed by many.”

“We are so grateful for George’s support,” said Adele Matthews, challenge events fundraiser at Lymphoma Action. “To have run twenty marathons is truly amazing.

George’s Just Giving page can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/George-Findlay3.