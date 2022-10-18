Former Kirkcaldy High School student Calvin Scotland, 21, is a logistician with the Navy. He took just over two hours to complete the run Munro run as he sought to raise funds for the men’s mental health organisation.

He described the day as “emotional but rewarding”, and extended his thanks to everyone who donated.

He added: “It’s safe to say from me that 2022 has been the toughest year of my life mentally - from losing a close family member and various other personal reasons throughout the year.

Calvin Scotland has risen more than £600 for Andy's Man Club by running Ben Chonzie

“When I reflected on some of the dark days, I truly understood for the first time in my life how easy it is to isolate yourself from society, which I did.

“I realised this could not continue and I needed to seek a much brighter mental well-being for myself”.

Mr. Scotland says that the training has made him feel stronger both physically and mentally, and helped him to open up to friends and family. This also led him to attend Andy’s Man Club for the first time.

He said: “Very quickly, I realised there is support everywhere which is so accessible and this helped me change my outlook on life, I feel like a new person”.

And now he says he has received messages from others who want to talk about their mental health, which has been welcome.