Fife’s football teams back police Christmas safety campaign

Have fun but stay safe that’s the festive message from police in Fife.

They launched their annual Christmas campaign in association with the region’s four football clubs in a bid to get the message to the widest possible audience.

The campaign covers everything from keeping people safe as they flock to bars and clubs in town centres, to the home and on to the roads.

It is backed with an advent calendar on social media with the players from Raith Rovers, East Fife, Cowdenbeath and Dunfermline Athletic all helping to get the message across.

There will be extra patrols in town centres as the holiday season gets into full swing - and more advice to stop crimes being committed.

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan, Divisional Commander for Fife said: “If there are two things we Fifers love, it’s Christmas and football and I’m delighted the Kingdom’s four SPFL clubs have joined us for this year’s festive policing campaign.

“I hope the holiday season is an enjoyable, memorable and most importantly, safe time for all.”

CS McEwan said the sight of extra officers in towns should be a re-assuring sight for all revellers.

“We want people to enjoy themselves safely when they are out and about..

“We will have more officers on the streets, and more road patrols as well - there will be an overall greater police presence, but it is all aimed at keeping people safe.

“We’re there to protect communities. A key part of our role is preventing trouble, so it should be a comforting sight to see more officers.”

The backing of the region’s four senior teams means that message will also reach a much wider, and potentially younger, audience.

“Coming from the players means fans will relate to it,” said CS McEwan. “It also allows us to get our message across to a bigger audience.”

The calendar can be viewed by liking the Fife Division Facebook page or by following @Fife Police on Twitter.

Tom Ewing, director at Cowdenbeath FC, added “We are delighted to support this year’s festive safety campaign in Fife.”