Fife’s most festive street switches on Christmas lights

A local tradition is set to kick off again this weekend, when residents of a Burntisland street go all out with their Christmas lights, drawing crowds from miles around.

Two houses on Piper Crescent are this week launching the annual extravaganza, which sees their homes and gardens decorated and lit up to full capacity.

It’s been running for around nine years now, with the level of decorations increasing year-on-year.

Paul Dickson explained: “It gets bigger every year. We wait till the January sales and just keep adding and adding more lights and decorations.

“We moved here in 2007, and I started out by just putting a couple of things in the garden, and it’s just grown and grown. “Last year was the first time we did it for charity, it was for cancer research, and this year we’re raising money for Maggie’s.”

“It’s not a competition, it’s just something to do. When something better comes on the market, we buy it. It’s not to outdo anyone, it’s just to make it nicer.

“The amount of kids that come past and the number of people who say they like it, just makes you want to do it more and more.” With Paul’s house and Shane Couper across the street each doing their bit to make the street more festive, there is a lot of work that goes in to the preparation.

“It takes forever to put it all up,” said Paul, “but once it’s done it gives you a lot of satisfaction. It’s probably two full weekends, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, to get everything up, but the power company quite likes us.

Paul and Shane had previously inspired a third house in the street to get into the spirit, however having moved home, there are now only the two taking part.

But Paul would be glad to see more homes in the area being lit up. He added: “If I had the money I’d decorate the whole street if I could, because we absolutely love Christmas.

The lights will be switched on at a ceremony with fireworks at 6.30pm on Saturday, November 23. This year Paul and Shane are hoping to raise money for Maggie’s, with donation buckets out on the night.