Fife school claims one of first gold awards in Scotland for mental health support

The Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools scheme award went to Levenmouth Academy.

Good mental health and wellbeing are now at the heart the school, with a wide range of universal and targeted activities to boost the wellbeing of pupils and staff. This work has included a significant increase in the capacity of its pupil support provision.

By increasing the number of full-time principal teachers of guidance (PTG) by 50% it can now provide a higher level of personalised support for young people and families. The school has also doubled personal and social education (PSE) time for all young people to help the development of strong relationships and give more time to focus on issues like mental wellbeing in the curriculum.

Left to right: Back -Ruth McFarlane (Headteacher), Finn Gillies-Reid, Abbie Dryburgh, Sonny Anderson and Harry Brown (PT Wellbeing). Front - Rhiannon Grant, and Katie Gordon. (Pic: Fife Council)

Ruth McFarlane, headteacher said: ‘’m exceptionally proud of the school community and their ongoing commitment to promote wellbeing. Lots of people have worked very hard to provide an extensive range of wellbeing supports and I thank them for their investment in our young people and in Levenmouth Academy. They are most definitely worth it!’

The academy also has 53 trained staff mental health first aiders, identified ‘safe spaces’ to enable young people to drop-in, and has full-time trained counsellors on-site. There is also an extensive extracurricular programme for young people. Over 60 activities are available for young people every week with a focus on physical activity to support good mental health. Staff are also supported in their mental wellbeing through the weekly choir, yoga, football and bake and blether sessions.