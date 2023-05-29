News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Fife school in ‘top ten most improved’ reveals reasons behind its success

A Fife school has put its place in the top ten most improved schools in Scotland down to hard work and a team effort.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 29th May 2023, 12:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 12:33 BST

Glenrothes High School secured the high listing in the Scottish Government’s figures released last week.

They were based on the percentage of pupils at each school who achieved the educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, between 2017 and 2022. Glenrothes rose 131 places, going from 269th to 138th, putting it among the most improved schools.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 2017 just 23% of pupils achieved five Highers. In 2022 that figure had risen to 39%. The school put its success down to a caring, flexible and supportive ethos and a focus on teaching and learning. Staff also pointed to an increased range of subjects in the senior school, and partnerships to deliver qualifications with, for example, Fife College.

Glenrothes High School with Head Teacher, Avril McNeill (inset)Glenrothes High School with Head Teacher, Avril McNeill (inset)
Glenrothes High School with Head Teacher, Avril McNeill (inset)
Most Popular

Avril McNeill, head teacher, said: "Normally, we would be careful not to take much notice of league tables but we have lots of other evidence the school is doing well, for example a school inspection in December 2019 and the caring atmosphere that every visitor to our school describes. We're confident that the improvements we've made to the school are self-sustaining and we'll see more success for our young people in the future."She added: “It's been hard work raising attainment in the school, but it's been a team effort with staff committed to high ambition and raising standards.”

In 2020 an education Scotland inspection report rated the school "good."

Related topics:ScotlandFifeScottish GovernmentGlenrothesFife College