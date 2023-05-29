Glenrothes High School secured the high listing in the Scottish Government’s figures released last week.

They were based on the percentage of pupils at each school who achieved the educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, between 2017 and 2022. Glenrothes rose 131 places, going from 269th to 138th, putting it among the most improved schools.

In 2017 just 23% of pupils achieved five Highers. In 2022 that figure had risen to 39%. The school put its success down to a caring, flexible and supportive ethos and a focus on teaching and learning. Staff also pointed to an increased range of subjects in the senior school, and partnerships to deliver qualifications with, for example, Fife College.

Glenrothes High School with Head Teacher, Avril McNeill (inset)

Avril McNeill, head teacher, said: "Normally, we would be careful not to take much notice of league tables but we have lots of other evidence the school is doing well, for example a school inspection in December 2019 and the caring atmosphere that every visitor to our school describes. We're confident that the improvements we've made to the school are self-sustaining and we'll see more success for our young people in the future."She added: “It's been hard work raising attainment in the school, but it's been a team effort with staff committed to high ambition and raising standards.”