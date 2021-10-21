Fife school kids given freedom to explore a world of learning with Children's University

The free programme lets children complete activities in which they earn credits, and as they continue along their Children's University journey, they receive awards for the credits they have gained.

The project is run by the charity Curiosity Collective in partnership with OnFife Libraries, Fife College and First Chances.

Curiosity Collective's Fife Programme Associate, Amy Donaldson.

Children can find information at their local library on how to sign up to Children’s University Scotland, and log their activities either virtualy through OnFife Virtual LibrarYAY or in person now that the library services are open.

Children’s University encourages learning for life, helps to build skills and confidence all whilst having fun.

Amy Donaldson, Curiosity Collective’s Fife programme associate, said: “We feel we have so much to offer the children and families in Fife. Not all learning takes place in the classroom and we want to support families and children to have an enjoyable out of school learning experience.

"We want to help build children’s confidence and experience new things all while having fun.”

Ailsa Gormley, OnFife’s service development officer, said: “During the first lockdown we moved all of our children's library activities online, which saw the creation of OnFife Virtual LibrarYAY on Facebook.

"This move from physical to digital wasn't an easy one, but our partnership with Children's University Scotland gave us the opportunity to enhance and highlight everything we were doing, whilst also encouraging Fife children and families on their Children's University journey through our many learning opportunities.

"We offer virtual Code Clubs, Kids' Dens, Weekends with the Family and so much more! Together, we even managed to achieve a digital Summer Reading Challenge in the summer of 2020, as well as a return to a physical version this year!

"Now that we are stepping back into in-person activities, we are looking forward to seeing how our partnership with Children's University Scotland continues to grow as we work together to create consistent, quality learning opportunities across the whole Fife.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/ChildrensUniversityFife.

