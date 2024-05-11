Fife school pipe band to compete in North of Scotland Pipe Band Championships
Lochgelly High School Pipe Band will travel to Banchory in Aberdeenshire to compete in the competition on Sunday.
Led by Pipe Major Greig Canning, the youngsters will compete in the Grade 4B category against nine other bands including Robert Gordons College, Granite City Pipes and Drums and City of Inverness.
More than 4000 people are expected to gather in Banchory to celebrate the event, which is in its ninth year and is one of the most anticipated dates in the piping calendar.
The 20 bands will deliver over 30 performances across four grades and will all be looking to hit the right notes with the judges and take home the title of North of Scotland champions.
The event, organised by the Banchory & District Initiative in collaboration with the North of Scotland Pipe Band Association, not only showcases the pinnacle of pipe band talent from across Scotland, but also offer visitors the chance to browse a wide range of stalls offering some of the North East’s finest food and drink producers.
Organiser Paul Panchaud, commented, “We are delighted to be back. Several cultural events across Scotland have suffered from funding issues over the past year, some even being cancelled altogether – so it is with great pleasure that we will host the 9th edition of the North of Scotland Pipe Band Championships.
“This event isn’t just about music; it's a celebration of our rich heritage and vibrant community spirit. The event has become an annual favourite for music fans and families living throughout Scotland, and beyond, so we’re hoping for a record turnout this weekend– and maybe even some sunshine.”
