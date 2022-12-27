Star Ross, who is nine-years old, was keen to help her elderly neighbours enjoy a Christmas dinner.

However, the P5 pupil realised that she could help even more people by supporting Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

Her collection ended last week, and now her impressive donation has been delivered to the Foodbank for distribution in Kirkcaldy.

Star was praised by David Torrance MSP

She said: “My neighbours donated quite a lot and my family helped out as well. My aunty gave me some money to donate and I think I’ve collected over £100 on top of the food.

“From all of my collection points I’ve managed to fill six massive bags of food!”

One person that was keen to praise the Dysart school girl was Kirkcaldy MSP, David Torrance.

He said: “Star is a credit to her parents and the Kirkcaldy community as a whole. Her selfless determination to help those who are less fortunate than herself is an inspiration to us all and we should follow her example of compassion and thoughtfulness.

“Christmas can be an extremely difficult time for many who worry about how to put food on the table, so what Star has done with her collection to support families as well as the foodbank after a really tough year is absolutely amazing.

“I look forward to helping Star with her future foodbank collections and can’t wait to see what she has in store to help others next.”

Star’s dad, John Ross, said both he and mum, Rosie, were both proud of her accomplishment.

John said: “What Star has done is amazing – there are not many kids that would do what she has done to help others.

“Kids usually just want to go out and play but Star will go out and play then help everybody else by giving them things and even stopping kids in the playground to help tie their shoelaces.

“She’s brilliant and has a heart of gold. We are so proud of her and everything that she has achieved.”

