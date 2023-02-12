Fife school pupil's award for one of the top marks in Scotland in chemistry exam

Claire McNab, who attends Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes, received the recognition from the Royal Society of Chemistry.

The S5 pupil had one of the best marks in Scotland for the exam, and was presented with her award by the organisation.

Claire, who is now studying the subject at Higher level, said: ‘I am very grateful to receive such a prestigious award.. My hard work has paid off, though I wouldn't have achieved it without the support from my chemistry teacher, Dr McConnachie, and the continued encouragement from Auchmuty High School.’

Pictured with Claire McNab are Chris Deaves - Depute Headteacher (left) and Dr McConnachie, chemistry teacher

Dr McConnachie said: “Claire has a great approach to her studies and deserves to be recognised for her work. I am a very proud teacher.”