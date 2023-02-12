Fife school pupil's award for one of the top marks in Scotland in chemistry exam
A Fife school pupil has been honoured for being one of the top performing candidates in 2022 National 5 Chemistry SQA exam.
Claire McNab, who attends Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes, received the recognition from the Royal Society of Chemistry.
The S5 pupil had one of the best marks in Scotland for the exam, and was presented with her award by the organisation.
Claire, who is now studying the subject at Higher level, said: ‘I am very grateful to receive such a prestigious award.. My hard work has paid off, though I wouldn't have achieved it without the support from my chemistry teacher, Dr McConnachie, and the continued encouragement from Auchmuty High School.’
Dr McConnachie said: “Claire has a great approach to her studies and deserves to be recognised for her work. I am a very proud teacher.”
Pamela Davie, headteacher, said: ‘To be one of the top performing candidates in this year’s SQA National 5 Chemistry examination really is a remarkable achievement.”