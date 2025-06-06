Fife schoolboy reduces MSPs to laughter with his joke at Scottish Parliament
Jimmy Suttie represented the Kingdom at the at the VoiceBox grand final – a national joke-telling competition organised by the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists (RCSLT).
It featured 32 pupils from across Scotland, with a regional winner representing each local authority with every finalist performing their joke live before an audience of MSPs, families, and supporters.
Jimmy, a P5-6 pupil at Lumphinnans Primary School, saw thew award go to overall winner Ezra Pasifull from Oakbank Primary School in Perth and Kinross,
VoiceBox was created by the RCSLT to spotlight the importance of early speech, language and communication development and the power of speech and language therapy. While rooted in fun, the competition’s purpose is to raise awareness of the vital role communication plays in a child’s confidence, learning, and life outcomes.
Glenn Carter, head of RCSLT Scotland, said: “While the event is full of joy and laughter, its purpose is serious. Speech, language and communication are essential skills that underpin a child’s learning, relationships, and long-term opportunities. VoiceBox shines a light on this by showing just what children can achieve when they’re supported to express themselves.”
The final was hosted by the Presiding Officer, Rt Hon Alison Johnstone MSP, and compered by BBC journalist and comedian Zara Janjua.
Each finalist received £100 worth of books from sponsors Collins Big Cat, the UK’s leading whole-school primary reading programme.
