Fife schools braced for more strikes as UNISON members set date for action

Trade union, UNISON, has served notice of further action in its dispute over local government pay with several local authorities, including Fife. South Lanarkshire, Dumfries and Galloway, Edinburgh are also affected.

Staff working in schools, and early years establishments linked to them, are set to walk out on Wednesday, November 8. The move comes after members voted overwhelmingly to reject Cosla’s latest pay offer. More than 21,000 workers represented by the union took three days of strike action in September, resulting in the closure of 75% of Scotland’s schools.Johanna Baxter, UNISON Scotland’s head of local government said: “Despite our repeated calls for Cosla and the Scottish government to get back round the table for meaningful discussions we have had no invitations to even exploratory talks.

“We are committed to reaching a resolution to this dispute as soon as possible, and nd there is still time for Cosla and the Scottish Government to get back round the negotiating table to explore every avenue to reaching a negotiated settlement and avoid further disruption for parents and students.”

Mark Ferguson, UNISON Scotland chair of the local government committee, said the decision for more strike taken was not taken lightly.

“I’m a parent myself, so I understand the disruption strikes cause,” he said, “but if wages don’t rise, school staff will leave for other jobs beyond education that pay significantly more. That would be a disaster and would help no one.“The current offer amounts to a real-terms pay cut and adds further stress to a dedicated workforce already suffering from the cost-of-living crisis.