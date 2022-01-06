Fife schools: Pupils set to return as normal after Christmas break

Pupils across Fife return to school this morning – and it is business as normal.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 7:00 am

Fife Council has said it expects all schools to open as scheduled after the Christmas break – with no need for remote learning despite growing numbers of people having to self isolate after testing positive for COVID or being a close contact of someone who has.

The absences have caused major issues in many businesses, and there were fears that pupils could face more disruption to their studies at the start of a new term.

Pic: John Devlin

A council spokesman said: “At this point we're expecting all schools will be able to open tomorrow as normal with no need for remote learning.”

Officers are aware the situation could change quickly and will keep parents up to date.

Pupils return as Fife records a near four-fold rise in the number of confirmed cases of the omicron variant – up from 284 on Christmas Eve to 1039 this week.

