Explorer Scouts, Csenge Adamik from Dunfermline and Kathryn Pearson from Fife Scouts were part of a 50-strong Scout group specifically invited to attend the ceremony at St Margaret’s, Westminster Abbey. They represented half a million other Scouts around the UK. After the coronation, Scouts greeted King Charles III to wish him a long happy reign.

Scouts played a key role in supporting the Coronation by assisting with a number of events including helping with crowd stewarding, supporting the public who were there to celebrate with the King, route lining and providing first aid services. Scouts were also responsible for managing the huge crowds at locations such as the big screen in St James Park, Hyde Park, Green Park, and the Admiralty Arch.

Kathryn said: ‘’I was able to be a part of history. I feel incredibly lucky to be one of the few people who attended the private screening of the coronation service. This would not have been possible without Scouts.

Csenge Adamik, Kathryn Pearson and fellow Scouts with Jaty Perry

“Being a part of the Scout community continues to open amazing doors for me – which I am forever grateful for. As well as coming together to celebrate this momentous occasion, it was so great that we were able to support various activities and general management throughout the event.”