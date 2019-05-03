Fife Scouts honoured for Queen’s Scout Awards

Seven Scouts from NE Fife District (Cupar and St Andrews) attended Windsor Castle last weekend as they and 321 others Scouts were honoured having earned the Queen’s Scout Award.

The Scouts passed a number of challenges, including service to their community, completing a self-lead, four day, expedition in wild country, undertaking a five-day residential project in unfamiliar environment with people they don’t know, and learning new skills, or developing an existing talent.

The Scouts were presented by Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, UK chief commissioner, Tim Kidd and Chief Scout, Bear Grylls.

The Scouts from NE Fife District, as pictured, are Ross Martin (18), Alex Binyon (19), Craig Campbell (18), Brynja Duthie (18), Isla Bonnel (18), Callum Aird (18) and Tom Goldie (18).

All 27 of the Scouts from Scotland lead the parade into the quadrangle at Windsor Castle.