St Andrews based Bob & Blether has 80 members and was set up in 2022 by six friends – Jamie Craig Gentles, Caroline Blair, Alyson Vale, Amy Pickles, Carly Scott and Jayne McGhie.

Together they organised a half-day retreat for over 100 women, which was supported by several local female-led businesses. All proceeds have been donated to Dundee Women’s Aid.

The even to mark International Women’s Day, started with a 6am swim rise – or ‘dook’ – in the waters off Kingsbarns beach. This was followed by hot drinks from James Coffee and optional sessions with Wild Scottish Sauna. The group then convened at Cambo House nearby, where they enjoyed breakfast supplied by Taste St Andrews; Bliss Bites and Cambo Cafe. This was followed by a 90-minute inspirational workshop led by motivational speaker Bunny Loveschock before indoor yoga sessions with Jana Yoga and outdoor body movement activities with WildStrong.

The six friends who started Bob & Blether in 2022. Back, from left: Caroline Blair, Jayne McGhie, Amy Pickles and Carly Scott. Front: Alyson Vale and Jamie Craig-Gentles. (Pic: submitted)

Tickets, a JustGiving page, branded merchandise and goodie bags with donations from Jayne McGhie Skin; The Crystal Shop St Andrews; Cambo Estate; North Sea Gifts by D; St Andrews Golf Camp; and Bliss Bites all contributed to the overall total of £6000.

Jamie said: “It takes courage to plunge into the North Sea and when we do it together there is a sense of camaraderie in braving the elements together, side-by-side.

“In the water - and out - we have built a community of women who care about each other. In a busy, often lonely, world we know how important connection is and Bob & Blether has become a safe and trusting place for women to share and to lean.”

Caroline added: “We cannot begin to imagine the courage it takes to seek help or escape abuse. We, as women, want to do whatever we can to support other women and their children in our community who have experienced domestic harm and violence.”

Gillian Boland, Deputy CEO of Dundee Women’s Aid said: “We are deeply grateful for the extraordinary generosity in raising over £6000 for Dundee Women’s Aid. Bob & Blether’s support will have a profound impact on the lives of women, children and young people, providing them with vital resources and services they urgently require.”

She added: “Their contribution exemplifies compassion and solidarity and we are incredibly thankful for their partnership in our mission to support and empower women and their families in our community who are impacted by domestic abuse.”

This year’s Bob & Blether International Women’s Day fundraiser followed on from last year’s inaugural event, which saw 70 women brave freezing temperatures of minus seven degrees celsius for an early morning sea swim at Castle Sands, St Andrews. The 2023 event raised over £3600 for Dundee Women’s Aid.

Caroline said: “Our wonderful members inspire and motivate us to do as much as we can to help others within our community. With their support we have raised nearly £10,000 for Dundee Women’s Aid in the last two years.”

“Our community is diverse and each member has their own unique reason for getting in the water whether that be for a social connection; to aid physical or mental wellbeing; ease study stress; or support the transition through menopause. The one thing we all share is a desire to come together and help others.”