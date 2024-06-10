Fife seafarer navigates UK coast in fundraiser for charity close to his heart
Retired Royal Navy chief weapons artificer, David Holdsworth BEM (76) lives in Kinghorn, but for the last fortnight his home has been the sea as he looked to raise £5000 for Alzheimer Scotland. The cause is close to David’s heart having spent the last nine years caring for his wife Jeanette - who was diagnosed with Alzheimers in 2017.
David explained: “We're raising money for Alzheimers Scotland. My wife, bless her, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's finally, seven years ago, although we knew she wasn't right nine years ago. I've effectively nursed her for five years.”
David and Jeanette have been married for 52 years, for the last year she has been a resident at Gowrie House in Kirkcaldy. You can help David hit his target at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/david-holdsworth-1706704201372
David, who is currently technical director and Rear Commodore at Burntisland Sailing Club, set sail in his catamaran on 27 May and reached Bembridge on the Isle of Wight last week. However it has not all been smooth sailing so far, with David having a crew member dropout due to ill-health near Dover. Poor weather and damage to his vessel had also contributed to an eventful journey.
Next, David and his Heavenly Twins catamaran named Grey Dove will also take part in the Island Sailing Club Round the Island race at Cowes, Isle of Wight on Saturday, June 15. He is hoping the event will cap off an eventful fundraiser.
He said: “We're not hoping to win anything, because some of the guys that enter these things fly them in from Australia, carbon fibre. What we are hoping to do is just get round and then get home again. Now, when you consider that I’m 76 and have two metal knees, two metal ankles and three metal hips, it’s a bit more of an effort than it normally would be.”
David expects to arrive back in Fife next week after the culmination of the Round the Island race.
