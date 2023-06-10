The Falklands Ride of Respect takes place today (Saturday) and Sunday with nine graves being visited between Edinburgh and Laurencekirk as part of the Scotland East Coast region.

One of those taking part in the ride is Kevin Kilgour, who is the volunteer area organiser for Poppyscotland. The event has taken place since 2019 and sees the club spend two days riding between the graves to pay their respects.

He said: “The Ride Of Respect is the brain child of Major (Ret’d) Paul Moore, who since 2019 with other veterans from the Airborne Forces Riders, has travelled the UK to visit every fallen serviceman's grave as an act of Remembrance. This year sees the UK split into 15 geographical areas, each being organised and led by Armed Forces Veterans such as myself. I’m with the Royal Corps of Transport Riders Branch (The RCT Riders) and& it’s an honour and a privilege to be responsible for Scotland East Coast, honouring Royal Marines, Scots Guards and Paras”.

Servicemen came together to pay tribute in 2020

Starting from Dreghorn Barracks in Edinburgh, home of the 3rd Battalion The Rifles, Scotland East Coast Ride Of Respect will see riders from the RCT Riders, Royal British Legion Riders, Airborne Forces Riders, Royal Marine Riders. Individuals and riders from other groups will also join on the day.

One of the graves the group will visit is Captain David Alexander Wood's. Born in Newport on June 15, 1953, He was commissioned into the Royal Air Force Regiment in 1973. He saw tours in Salalah (Oman) and Northern Ireland, plus Germany, Denmark and Hong Kong.He joi ned the Parachute Regiment in 1976. Service in Cyprus followed, then Canada, Kenya, America and Northern Ireland again. In 1982, he joined the conflict in the Falkland Islands where he would ultimately be killed in action during the battle at Goose Green. His body was repatriated and rests alongside his grandparents in Kennoway Cemetery.

The ride hopes to promote remembrance, respect, awareness and support whilst also raising vital funds South Atlantic Medal Association who continue to support veterans of the Falklands war and the families who have lost loved ones.

