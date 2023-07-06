This weekend's Parkrun in Kirkcaldy's Beveridge Park is part of a national 'parkrun for the NHS' (Photo: Fife Photo Agency)

The initiative, known as ‘parkrun for the NHS,’ recognises the contribution of the NHS to the health of the nation and aims to inspire people to lead healthy, active lifestyles. It was launched with a fanfare last month, and has the backing of health leaders, sports stars and other celebrities, including tennis legend, Sir Andy Murray and Olympic Gold medal winning athlete, Dame Kelly Holmes.

Kirkcaldy and St Andrews parkruns are a free physical activity event that take place every Saturday morning at 9:30am They are open to all ages and abilities and are coordinated entirely by local volunteers. Participants can choose to walk, jog, run or volunteer or just come along and watch and join in the fun. In Kirkcaldy the parkrun is in Beveridge Park, while in St Andrews it is at Craigtoun Country Park.

Cotlands Park in Kennoway hosts the junior parkrun for four to 14 year olds every Sunday morning at 9:30am. Children, and their parents or carers, can walk, jog, run, skip and hop round the course, and children and adults can also choose to volunteer.

On Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 these parkrun events will be encouraging participants to wear blue in recognition of the NHS. People from the community are encouraged to head down and join in the fun.

This is the second time parkrun UK and the NHS have worked together in this way. In 2018, for the 70th birthday of the health service, an incredible UK-wide celebration was held which saw more than 146,000 people getting involved.

As well as celebrating the NHS’s 75th birthday, parkrun will also be promoting its longstanding partnership with the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP). Since it was launched in 2018, 1,700 GP practices across the UK have signed up to the parkrun practice initiative as a way of improving the mental and physical health of staff and patients through their participation in parkrun.

