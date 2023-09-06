News you can trust since 1871
Fife set to make earlier start than planned to winter flu & COVID vaccinations

Fife is bringing forward its winter vaccination programme. People aged 75 and over and those with weakened immune systems will be offered appointments to get their jags earlier than planned.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 6th Sep 2023, 17:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 17:04 BST
The move by NHS Fife follows changes to national guidance around the vaccination campaign. Public Health Scotland recently provided an update following the identification of the new COVID-19 variant of interest, BA.2.86.

Letters will be sent out shortly to people in these groups offering a vaccination appointment at a clinic near to their registered address. People in care homes will also be offered vaccination earlier than initially scheduled, with our vaccinators visiting all NHS Fife has temporarily paused the booking of appointments on the online portal whilst appointments are allocated to those in the highest risk categories. In the coming days, it will reopen for appointments, and those who have had letters are urged to arrange vaccination to help protect themselves and those around them against flu and COVID-19.

