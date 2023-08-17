Fife set to ramp up programme of winter help for vulnerable people in crisis

Since May, the Tackling Poverty and Crisis Prevention Board has been reviewing assistance priorities to fine tune a programme of support which will be needed again this winter.

Mike Enston, executive director of communities, said: “The need for a winter programme is continuous for at least another winter. Will the programme always be needed from this point onwards? I hope not, but for now it’s pretty essential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday, Mr Enston presented Fife’s Partnership board with the 2023/24 winter programme priorities.

The winter programme of help is set to be revamped up again (Pic: John Devlin)

“The review of last year’s programme has a balance of recommendations that will continue to support those in crisis, but also has longer-term preventative measures,” a report to the board said.

There are some things the programme will approach differently this year. Fife has applied to be a partner with national charity, Fuel Bank which will give it a single approach to providing crisis fuel support payments.

The council is also working with Cosy Kingdom - a free energy and debt advice service - to ensure those who need crisis fuel top ups, have an easy way to access energy advice to avoid them reaching a crisis in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also training more staff and volunteers to alleviate “unprecedented demand” on Citizens Advice and Rights Fife services. Mr Enston said this will “maximise people’s incomes at a time of increasing financial hardship for people with the cost-of-living rises.”

Fife is also reviewing its approach to food support following consultation with providers to improve the food that is supplied via Fare share.

Mr Enston said Fife’s new benefit checker from Entitled To has also been a game changer.

“It has increased the number of benefit checks being carried out across Fife and identified entitlements people and families may not be aware of. This coupled with the welfare benefits campaigning is helping to increase people’s income,” the report said.

The council wants to invest in both the quality and quantity of household items, such as carpets and curtains, provided through the Scottish Welfare Fund to help people keep their homes warm.4 with support to help those in cash, fuel and food crisis,” the report concluded.