Fife shop names latest carpet range after Lewis Capaldi

A Leven carpet and flooring shop’s latest range has gone viral, after it was named after Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi.

Stuart Wallace Flooring revealed the Capaldi Range of carpets on its Facebook page, attracting hundreds of likes and shares.

It is offering people who like and share the post the chance to win two tickets to Capaldi’s Scarborough show in July, as well as a two-night stay at the iconic Grand Hotel and £200 spending cash.

“It just came to me,” explained owner Stuart Wallace.

“I thought it was genius. It’s just a bit of fun.

“We promoted it and people have grabbed the opportunity to have a bit of Capaldi in their homes.

“It’s taken off more than I thought it would. It’s madness.

“Who would have thought a Leven carpet shop would end up in the papers and all over the internet?”

Stuart described himself as a fan of Lewis, although admitted it was “more for how funny he is”.

And could more celebrity carpet ranges be on the cards in the future, given the success of the Capaldi range?

“Possibly,” said Stuart. “That’s not a bad idea.”

The Leven shop is not the only one to be offering Lewis Capaldi-themed items. One cafe is giving customers the chance to eat the ‘CapAllDay Breakfast’.

To enter the competition, visit the Stuart Wallace Flooring Facebook page. The winner will be announced on June 28.