Fife shoppers urged to donate to Tesco food collection to help families
Fife shoppers are being urged to donate food at their local Tesco to help support children and families this summer.
From July 15-17 the supermarket is holding a summer food collection in aid of FareShare and the Trussell Trust at all of its large stores.
Shoppers will be greeted in store with a shopping list giving details of the products that are most-needed by their local food bank or FareShare regional centre, and are being encouraged to pick up an item as they shop.
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/university-launches-round-three-of-community-fund-for-fife-town-3304454
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/weather/fife-weather-forecast-of-sunny-intervals-and-rising-temperatures-across-the-week-3304140
https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/kirkcaldy-mosque-launches-fundraising-walkathon-event-to-finish-building-work-3302509
Chris Doig, manager at FareShare Tayside and Fife said: “There are so many fantastic community groups across the country that work hard to bring children together during the holidays.
“Your donations will make such a big difference to thousands of children at risk of going hungry this summer, so if you’re able to purchase just one item in your local Tesco store we would be so thankful.”