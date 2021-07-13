Fife shoppers urged to donate to Tesco food collection to help families

Fife shoppers are being urged to donate food at their local Tesco to help support children and families this summer.

By Darren Gibb
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 2:03 pm

From July 15-17 the supermarket is holding a summer food collection in aid of FareShare and the Trussell Trust at all of its large stores.

Shoppers will be greeted in store with a shopping list giving details of the products that are most-needed by their local food bank or FareShare regional centre, and are being encouraged to pick up an item as they shop.

Kids enjoying lunch from last year's Tesco Food Collection campaign.
Chris Doig, manager at FareShare Tayside and Fife said: “There are so many fantastic community groups across the country that work hard to bring children together during the holidays.

“Your donations will make such a big difference to thousands of children at risk of going hungry this summer, so if you’re able to purchase just one item in your local Tesco store we would be so thankful.”

