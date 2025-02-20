Fife sight loss charity adopted by leading regional business
TechnipFMC is supporting the charity through the company’s volunteering programme and various fundraising challenges and events throughout 2025.
The Dunfermline-based business is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energies industries.
This marks the 160th anniversary of Seescape which supports more than 3500 people every year, and the 50th anniversary of TechnipFMC in Dunfermline.
Seescape offers community-based assessments and home visits, as well as drop-ins at its visual impairment hub in Glenrothes to give information on the latest support and technologies available.
It runs popular social groups in Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Cupar, and Dunfermline, giving people the chance to explore their interests, make new friends and live their lives to the full.
Last year Technip FMC helped the charity by supporting its work to tackle loneliness and isolation.
Lesley Carcary, Seescape chief executive,said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as TechnipFMC Dunfermline’s ‘Charity of the Year’ for 2025 and it feels fitting that we are both celebrating exciting milestones this year. Any money raised will have a positive impact on the people we support throughout Fife and will help allow us to continue to grow as a charity.
“We will be able to use this money to help train and fund the work of our fantastic volunteers. We would not be able to offer the help we do without them, and we are incredibly grateful for the work they do.”
