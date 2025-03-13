Fife singer Cammy Barnes joins special prom night for youngsters at CHAS

Magical memories to last a lifetime were created for children with life-shortening conditions and their families at a special prom event hosted by Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six youngsters took part in the event at Rachel House hospice in Kinross which gave them the opportunity to enjoy the joy and excitement of a prom that they otherwise might not be able to experience due to their life-limiting conditions. Live music was also provided by Fife singer Cammy Barnes, of Britain’s Got Talent fame.

The young guests were given bespoke pamper baskets filled with special gifts and took part in a workshop in the morning with their families to create beautiful corsages and buttonholes to be worn to their prom. Parents coordinated the flowers to match the colours of their child’s prom gown and suits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A red carpet was rolled out for all the children as they made a special entrance, being piped in by piper Owen Stark, son of CHAS senior nursing support worker, Amanda Stark.

Six youngsters took part in the special prom event at Rachel House hospice in Kinross (Pic: Submitted)

All the girls wore beautiful prom dresses while the boys wore smart shirts. Professional local hair and makeup artists gave up their time to ensure that all family members were given star treatment on the night. A professional photographer was also present to capture special moments.

The event was a huge success with families commenting afterwards that they had made lots of “magical memories” together.

Parent Gemma Lynch from Fife said: “It was such a special weekend that created so much joy and excitement among the families whose children wouldn’t be able to access that type of event usually. The gift Stewart received really meant the world to us because he was included, and it showed how much love and understanding Chas has for their children and families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Jarrett, also from Fife said: “Erin loved attending the prom, something she would have missed out on otherwise and she also loved borrowing her sister’s bridesmaids dress for the occasion.”

The event was organised by Becky Williamson, CHAS play assistant ,who said: “All of the children who attended this special event have had to face unimaginable challenges due to their health and might not be able to attend a school prom like their peers. We received a special request from a parent to bring the prom to our children so they could experience a night of joy and fun and feeling special. We feel so proud to have helped our families enjoy this experience and create lasting memories, filled with love and laughter.

“We are incredibly grateful to all the local hair and make-up artists who gave up their time to help the children and their families feel special on the night. Thanks must also go to all the other businesses who provided their services to help make this event such a huge success and gave these children the gift of a magical, unforgettable experience.”

Cammy Barnes said he was “honoured” to have been invited to perform: “It was a very special event and it was lovely to sing for the children and families and meet them all. I think the work CHAS does helping children with life-shortening conditions right across Scotland is amazing.”