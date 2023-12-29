Fife singer Janey Kirk published autobiography on her ‘roller coaster’ story

One of Fife’s best known singers has published her autogbiography which looks at her life in the music business, lifts the lid on its dark side, and details the challenges she has faced in her life.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Janey Kirk’s book, What I Dared to Tell, is available on Amazon in Kindle formats as well as paperback and hardback here.

The 59-year old East Wemyss singer has been a familiar face performing across the country, in pubs, clubs and theatres as well as sharing stages, and recording with Scortish star Lena Martell, as well as country legends Billie Jo Spears, Charlie Landsborough and Philomena Begley, and was part of the hit touring show, Ladies Of Country. She also hosted her own show on Sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The book also details her battle to get the best treatment for her late husband, Rab Dickson, a popular art teacher at Glenrothes and Buckhaven High Schools who was diagnosed with the degenerative condition, Lewy body dementia, a condition with symptoms similar to both Parkinson’s Disease and Alzheimer’s Disease.

Janey Kirk has written her autobiography (Pics: Submitted)

She said: “It’s a real roller coaster of a story with lots of humour along the way.”Janey has sung all her life - she recalls singing in the streets as a child when neighbours would open their windows to listen to her. They dubbed her ‘the wee singer.’ Her book recalls her career in the music industry, her ambitions and visions of success and the sacrifice she has made along the road. She shares anecdotes from her tours and shows but also looks at the darker side of the industry.

“I have gone through so much,” she said. “Rather than be passive, like many singers, I’d fight back - I was always a bit of a rebel. At this stage in my life, I feel I can speak out.”

It also recalls her popular shows on Sky, and the audience they generated: “They were very popular. Television was great exposure and I got to know a lot of people across the UK, and also Canada and Texas. It was a fantastic opportunity”

The book also details her battle to get the right treatment for her late husband, and her dealings with health professionals.