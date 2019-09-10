Fife singer makes solo live debut at Murrayfield

A Methil singer has made his solo live debut – at Murrayfield in front of tens of thousands of fans before Scotland’s win over Georgia.

Cameron Barnes performed four songs – two of his own and two covers of Scottish classics, including the Proclaimers’ I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) – before the game began.

“It couldn’t have gone smoother,” said Cameron.

“We had the dancers, the choir. The atmosphere was phenomenal.

“It was weird – I thought I would be nervous but it was exciting.

“It was mad looking out at that many people. It went great. I’m so chuffed. Everyone has been messaging me.”

The Fife singer was joined by choir Soul Nation and champion dancers Flings and Things.

The event not only turned out perfectly for Cameron, but also for Scotland’s rugby team, who defeated Georgia 36-9 on Friday evening.

“I think I’m the lucky charm,” Cameron said.

“Every time I’ve been to a game they have pulled off an amazing win. I’m taking the credit for it.”

Cameron was contacted to perform at the game after his debut single, Chasing Love, took off after its release in June.

The song hit the top of the world music chart and crashed the top 40, and a remix is due to be chosen as the official song for Scotland’s Rugby World Cup journey.

A second single, Just Smile – described as a ‘light-hearted love song’ – was debuted at Murrayfield.

The song will be released next Tuesday, with the video coming in the next few weeks.

Cameron will be capitalising on his recent success and has big plans for 2020.

He will be going on a national tour, performing in cities across Scotland, and is hoping to release his first solo album, which he hopes to launch back home in Levenmouth.

To keep up-to-date with Cameron, visit www.facebook.com/CameronBarnesMusic.