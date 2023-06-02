Fife singer songwriter Cammy Barnes set to wow judges in Britain's Got Talent semi final

He is the only Scot in the semi-finals. During his audition for the ITV talent contest Cammy had all four judges on their feet with his version of Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo. The 32-year-old, who plays with Red Hot Chilli Pipers, triumphed after a nervous start.

He was given a second chance to impress by head judge Simon Cowell after starting too fast, and he quickly won them over to book his place in the next stage. He’ll be performing again for them tonight in the last semi-final of the series as the last acts make their bids to secure a place in Sunday night’s grand final.

In a post on social media last night, Cammy said: “It’s finally official! I’m super proud to be the only Scottish person in the semi final! It would be unreal and potentially life changing if you can get in my corner and help me bring the win home. Tell yer pals, maws and grans to vote.”

Cammy Barnes got a 'yes' from all four judges in his Britain's Got Talent audition. (Pic: Thames/ITV)

Four semi-finals have already taken place this week, on Monday to Thursday evenings. Acts already through to the final on Sunday are Musa Motha, Amy Lou Smith, Viggo Venn, Olivia Lynes, Ghetto Kids, Travis George, Duo Odyssey and Malakai Bayoh. The acts will compete in the final for a spot at the Royal Variety Performance and a £250,000 money prize.

The fifth semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent is on STV at 8pm on Friday, June 2.

Cammy’s story

A talented musician, Cammy wowed crowds at last year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. A barber by trade and gifted bagpiper, Cammy was part of the Electro Pipes performers at last year’s Tattoo, who provided a fresh addition to the show on the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade, mixing the traditional bagpipes with modern, electronic music, combined with state-of-the-art projection and lighting.

To celebrate his success on the show, the Tattoo welcomed Cammy back to Edinburgh Castle to record a special video performance of Wild Mountain Thyme. He was joined by Stevie Small, production manager at the Tattoo, who played the pipes, set against the stunning Edinburgh skyline.

The Tattoo is committed to supporting emerging talent and providing talented performers - like Cammy - with a platform to play to audiences from around the world. He also played a starring role in the show’s finale last year, singing Walking on the Waves in an emotional and powerful performance alongside Tattoo acts from around the world.

Cammy said: “It was always my dream to play at Edinburgh Castle so I’m forever indebted to the Tattoo and the whole team there for giving me the opportunity to play in such an iconic Show alongside so many talented people from around the world.

“My dad was actually a lone piper at the Tattoo back in the day, so for it to come full circle, with me performing on the same Castle Esplanade was something really special. The team at the Tattoo are so good about giving fresh talent like me a chance to showcase their skills.

“Little did I know just a year on I’d be auditioning in front of Simon Cowell and the other judges and there’s no doubt that my time performing last year in the Tattoo really helped build my confidence to just go for it. I’d really urge people to snap up tickets for this year’s Show as the whole experience of the Tattoo, whether performing or watching, is a spectacle to behold.

“I can’t thank everyone at the Tattoo enough for their support so far and for giving me the opportunity to come back to perform at Edinburgh Castle alongside Stevie. I really hope I can do them and the whole of the country proud at the semi-finals. I’ll definitely be giving it my all for Scotland!”

Cammy recently became a father to his young daughter Bonnie and aims to make her proud throughout his BGT experience.

Buster Howes, chief executive of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “Cammy’s one of those personalities you instantly warm to and we couldn’t be prouder of him and his efforts on Britain’s Got Talent. We’re an organisation that places an emphasis on emerging talent so to see Cammy’s talent continue to flourish is fantastic. We were only too happy to help facilitate his special performance of Wild Mountain Thyme at the iconic Edinburgh Castle.

“His energy during both the Electro Pipes and his singing in the finale really captured the imagination at our Show last year and you could feel the buzz he brought to the Esplanade when he and his fellow performers showcased their talents. On behalf of everyone at the Tattoo, I wish Cammy all the best in the semi-finals and would urge everyone to get behind him and give him their vote.”

The 2023 Show, Stories will be staged between Augusta 4-26, and will be a celebration of sagas, myths, and legends, transporting audiences on a journey of ideas - from the earliest campfire stories through to the world stage. Tickets for Stories can be purchased online at edintattoo.co.uk/tickets or on the phone on 0131 225 1188.