Fife singer songwriter hopes for success second time around with new single

Kirkcaldy singer/songwriter Billy Reekie will release his second single this month and is hoping to better his previous success.

His debut single ‘Don’t Come Around’ reached number 21 in the iTunes chart back in June and he said the support he’s had since then has inspired him to reach even higher.

Billy's new single 'Old Fashioned Way' is a tribute to his grandparents. Pic: George McLuskie.

“The single did very well,” he said, “the support we got was mental. It was amazing to be honest.

“So with this single I was thinking about where I wanted to go with my music after the last single. That had quite a summery vibe, this time I wanted to write something that was a bit more personal to me.”

Billy’s new single ‘Old Fashioned Way’ is a tribute to his grandparents which he says is “dedicated to my gran and in memory of my grandad who’s no longer with us”.

He said: “It’s a bit deeper than the last one and more acoustic. It’s got a bit of an indie vibe.

“I’m at the early stages with this and I’m just trying to express myself the best way that I can as far as music can go.

“I’m trying to find my sound and I honestly love this track and I’m wanting to get it into the top 10. That’s what I’m working towards.”

The single was recorded by an Irish crew right here in Kirkcaldy who Billy says flew over because of the momentum an early acoustic version had gathered.

“I put a version of me singing it at my kitchen table up on my Facebook page and it’s already had half a million views in just two weeks.

“The response to everything has been amazing and people really seem to like what I’m doing. They’re very encouraging and it makes me want to make more music. I really want to thank everyone who has been supporting me.

“I’ve got a few other things in the pipeline and I want to make them all proud and put Kirkcaldy on the map.”

Billy says he is now fully focused on taking his career to “the next level”.

“I want to get more serious, rather than tinkering about with a single and seeing what it does.

“I feel we’re now at a level where I need to be feeding the people that are following me. They’re supporting me because they like the music and I want to be able to give them something back and do it to the best of my ability.

“We’re upping our game and working really hard. An EP will be getting released soon so hopefully I can get further on.” • Old Fashioned Way is now available to pre-order on iTunes and will be released on October 25.