Fife singer to perform at Murrayfield before Scotland v Georgia

A Fife singer will make his solo live debut tomorrow (Friday) – in front of tens of thousands of people at Murrayfield ahead of the Scotland v Georgia rugby match.

Cameron Barnes, from Methio, will be performing four songs – two of his own and two covers of Scottish classics, including Proclaimers’ I’m Gonna Be (5o0 Miles) – before the game begins.

“It’s great,” Cameron said. “This is my first solo gig – it’s being thrown in at the deep end. I’m throwing everything at it.”

The Fife singer will be joined by choir Soul Nation and champion dancers Flings and Things.

Cameron was contacted to perform at the game after his debut single, Chasing Love, took off after its release in June. The song hit the top of the world music chart and crashed the top 40, and a remix is due to be chosen as the official song for Scotland’s Rugby World Cup journey.

A second single, Just Smile – described as a ‘light-hearted love song’ – will be debuted at Murrayfield.

But is Cameron nervous about performing in front of a huge audience at national stadium?

“I’m really excited,” he said. “I’ll be nervous tomorrow. But my mum and dad will be there.”

“Everything is down hill from there,” he joked.

Cameron will be capitalising on his recent success and has big plans for 2020. He will be going on a national tour, performing in cities across Scotland, and is hoping to release his first solo album, which he hopes to launch back home in Levenmouth.

