Fife skate park to host competition to mark 10th anniversary

The competition will be held on July 10.

The Stefan Drummond Memorial Skate Park, in Glenrothes’ Riverside Park, was branded ‘unusable’ earlier this year, with smashed glass and burned out items littering it.

However, Glenrothes-based skate group Don’t Comply are eager to show the skate park is still popular and have organised the ‘10 Year Anniversary Skate Jam’, to be held in the park on July 10, beginning at 11.30am.

“A decade is an important number and nothing has been held there in a long time,” explained organiser Nathan Connelly.

"A lot of kids are using it to hang out and are vandalising it. They are treating it like it belongs to them.

"A lot of the skaters have taken it upon themselves to clean up the mess. We want to show that it is still popular.”

The format of the competition will depend on the number of skaters who sign up.

Should there be a smaller amount of competitors, skaters will get 45 seconds each to show off their skills. If a more substantial number want to take part, people will be split into groups of three and four and compete at the same time.

The competitors will be whittled down over rounds, until the winners are announced.

There will be competitions for the best jam and best tricks, for both under 18s and 18+.

There are lots of prizes to be won, including skateboards and t-shirts.

While its members are from Glenrothes, Don’t Comply operates an indoor skate park inside a unit at Mitchelston Industrial Estate in Kirkcaldy, which it opened at the start of the year.

"It’s an indoor skate facility – there is nothing else like it in Fife ” said Nathan. “Unfortunately we’ve not been able to have that many people in yet because of the lockdown restrictions."

Nathan said the skateboarding community has “grown massively” both in Fife and across Scotland during lockdown, with more people wanting to visit skate parks.