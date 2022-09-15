Fife social enterprise which re-purposed unwanted bikes folds after 14 years

Bikeworks Ltd, based in Glenrothes, will cease operating in November.

The charity has been left with just two directors at the helm and they have said they have taken it as far as they can without funding and support.

Volunteers were given the news last week, and the organisation, based in CastleBlair Business Park, will fold later this year.

Bikeworks collected donated and unwanted bikes from recycling centres across Fife, and, where possible, remanufactured them to support local charities and sell to the public to make cycling accessible to all.

Its main aim was to recycle bikes that would otherwise have ended up in landfill - and get them back in the hands of individuals and groups who could make good use of them.

Now the organisation is looking to find new homes for its remaining refurbished bikes before final closure.

Bikeworks has been running for 14 years, but without financial backing it cannot continue.

In a statement, the directors, Alan McKay and Andrew Bowie said: "It is with great regret that the doors on Bikeworks will close for good.”

“Bikeworks has successfully re-directed thousands of bicycles destined for landfill into our workshop in Glenrothes where our team of highly skilled and enthusiastic volunteers have worked to either refresh, or re-cycle these used bikes.”

“As well as supporting the wider re-cycling targets across the region, Bikeworks has also played its part in getting people onto bikes.”

“In addition, a number of benefits for volunteers have been enjoyed - learning additional skills and meeting new people.

“The team at Bikeworks have worked hard since lockdown to secure partners and in particular, funding to carry on the charity.

“After a number of discussions with stakeholders over the past 12 months, we find ourselves without the relevant support from Fife Council to continue the charity.

"It is with regret therefore, that the board of directors have had to make this very difficult decision.”

Bikeworks will be open for business over the next couple of months as the business is wound down, but recycling collections have ceased - and any bikes taken to recycling centres will now be crushed and recycled or sent to landfill instead of being refurbished.

The business’ focus now will be on matching its stock, with worthy causes and individuals across Fife.

Just one year ago, Bikeworks had five voluntary directors, but numbers have dwindled as the demands of the charity, soaked up more time.

“Potential and current stakeholders have been very very positive about Bikeworks.

"They love the concept, and they want to find ways to make it better, but without even a small amount of funding to keep it ticking over, we can only go so far.

“With no support forthcoming in terms of financing, it was just not viable to keep the charity going.