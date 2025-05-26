Fife soldier deploys on major military exercise

Fusilier Kyle-Conner McMillan from the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland took part in Exercise Hedgehog in Estonia. (Pic: Corporal Vincent Price/MOD)

A soldier from Fife has taken part in a major military exercise close to the border with Russia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fusilier Kyle-Conner McMillan, 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland (2 SCOTS), A Company, 1 Platoon was deployed as part of a 2 SCOTS-led Battlegroup to Estonia.

The soldiers joined thousands of other British Army troops taking part in Exercise Hedgehog, a major multinational exercise involving 17,000 troops from 12 nations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exercise, which ran from May 9 to 24, had two purposes. Firstly, to test the ability of the Estonian armed forces to respond to potential attack by Russia and, secondly, to practise the rapid and large-scale deployment of allied forces to Estonia.

Training on Exercise Hedgehog. (Pic: Ministry of Defence)

Kyle, 25, was born in Glasgow but now lives in Burntisland with his partner Mandy.

His grandfather was a sergeant major in the Black Watch who was shot through the hand by a sniper and suffered facial injuries while fighting on the beaches of France during World War Two. Listening to his grandfather’s stories about his time in the military fuelled Kyle’s childhood imagination.

Before joining the army, Kyle tried his hand at many different jobs. After leaving school, he worked at a caravan park near Burnley in England before returning to Scotland to work as a chef and at an industrial cleaning company. He then worked for a debt collection company, at a supermarket, as a scaffolder and at a barber’s shop. Kyle eventually, though, followed in his grandfather’s footsteps and joined the army.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle said: “The highlight of my career in the Army is working with and meeting new people and learning new things. My family couldn’t be prouder of me.”

Fusilier Kyle-Conner McMillan, from Burntisland. (Pic: Coporal Vincent Price/MOD)

As far as training on Exercise Hedgehog in Estonia goes, Kyle said: “It’s good. Everyone is looking out for each other and helping with morale. One of the hardest things has been preparing for trench warfare. Digging in and sleeping in trenches takes a different mindset.

“The way the world is now, with a lot of trench warfare in Ukraine, you need to be able to dig, live and sleep in a trench. You need to be able to work with and help the other people you’re in the trench with because, if you’re not, you’re going to be in a world of pain.

“We’re here to reassure the Estonian people that if anything does kick off, we’re going to be the first ones here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle has also picked up his barber’s clippers again while in the army, saying: “It’s good to cut the other boys’ hair and make a bit of money. When we are out in the field on an exercise like this, there are obviously no barbers, but the boys still want to look presentable. It’s also therapeutic as when you’re a barber, people come to you with their problems. It’s also good when you’re cutting officers’ hair as you get to find out what’s going on.

The British troops took part in the training exercise alongside troops from 12 nations. (Pic: Ministry of Defence)

“In this job, it’s very high stress at times so if people keep bottling stuff up it can be a problem further down the road. You need to be able to speak about stuff as mental health is a very big thing. It’s good to help fellow soldiers get things off their chest.”

Kyle’s regiment, 2 SCOTS, formed a Battlegroup in the Nursipalu training area in south-east Estonia where they have conducted urban and woodland combat training.

2 SCOTS soldiers built trenches in the Estonian forest, along the same lines as those dug by soldiers in Ukraine to defend against Russia’s invasion. Attacking forces from other NATO allies assaulted the trench positions using drones with simulated pyrotechnic munitions, blank ammunition fired by machine guns and simulation grenades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exercise Hedgehog serves as a Forward Land Force (FLF) mission rehearsal, providing the opportunity for the FLF and allies and partner nations from across NATO to deploy to Estonia.

Thousands of British troops travelled from the UK to Estonia by road, rail, sea, and air in less than 48 hours. The mass transit of troops demonstrated the British Army’s ability to rapidly deploy a large-scale force to support a NATO ally that borders Russia.

The British Army’s 4th Light Brigade Combat Team, also known as ‘The Black Rats’, led the deployment.