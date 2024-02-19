Fife soldiers first from UK to attend leading communications course with US army
Sgt Dean Tudor, (32) and Cpl James Eadie (36), from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, spent two weeks in Seattle to attend the fifth Security Force Assistance Brigade Advisors Communication Course at the Joint Base Lewis McChord.
It was the first time British troops have attended the course. Sgt Tudor embedded himself with the directing staff, and Cpl Eadie with the students.
The visit provided them with an understanding of how SFAB trains its communicators. They delivered lessons to the students on high-frequency communications and developed professional and personal relationships, with collaboration set to continue in the future.
Sgt Tudor said: “One of the reasons I joined The Royal Regiment of Scotland was to travel the world, to speak and work with different people from different countries with different perspectives. I think this kind of exchange benefits both sides, as it strengthens our partnership and mutual understanding to ensure we are always in a state of readiness”.