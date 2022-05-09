Fife Soroptimist's Big Stroll for charity

Kirkcaldy Soroptimist Maureen Collison.

Maureen walked the 14.4 miles from Clydebank to Balloch with her friend Jennifer McFarlane, a Paisley Soroptimist and a Mary’s Meal volunteer, last month.

They both raised money for Mary’s Meals, the charity which serves nutritious school meals to children living in some of the world’s poorest countries.

The promise of a good meal attracts these hungry children into the classroom, giving them the energy to learn and hope for a better future.

Between them the friends raised £1075 and thanks to the generosity of Sir Tom Hunter and the Hunter Foundation this will be increased by 50 per cent - taking the total Mary’s Meals will receive to £31612.50.

Maureen said: “Our thanks to all our Soroptimist and other friends and family for all your donations.