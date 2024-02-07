Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At a time when many other local authorities are threatening to close leisure venues or cut opening hours, Fife Sport and Leisure Trust (FSLT) has confirmed that Kingdom services will be safe for another year.

“We are not expecting any significant cuts or alterations to opening hours for 2024,” said Jennifer Shields, the trust'ss PR and communications lead officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The reinstated hours will remain unchanged all except for Cowdenbeath which is going to temporarily close for refurbishment in April.”

Jennifer Shields and Sharron McCormick gave the update this week (Pics: Submitted)

Fife Sport and Leisure Trust operates and manages 14 sport and leisure facilities across the Kingdom on behalf of Fife Council.

Until recently, there was some uncertainty around whether or not operating hours would continue throughout the year.

Immediately after the pandemic when restrictions were lifted, the Trust ran into financial difficulties and was forced to reduce operating hours. They were only reinstated in August on a trial basis thanks to funding from the local authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The funding for this reinstatement of the opening hours is only in place until March 31 ,” a report to Fife’s South West Area Committee in December explained.

However, the Trust has now confirmed that the hours are here to stay throughout this year.

“The positive news is that the hours that have been reinstated are going to stay in place for 2024,” said Sharron McCormick, marketing, communications and sales manager for FSLT.

“Across Scotland you’re seeing a lot of venues that are closing or cutting hours - we haven’t done any of that. We’re actually out here promoting things, like a new membership scheme, which is really different.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: “It’s really important to recognise that things are always up to review, but we’re going out with a positive message for 2024.”

The Trust has given the credit for both the Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre refurbishment and the reinstated opening hours to Fife Council.