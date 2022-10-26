Fife Sports and Leisure Trust’s health team get ready to welcome visitors to the Winter Wellness Cafes (l to r) Louise Mackay, health & wellbeing co-ordinator, Lawrence Mitchel, health & wellbeing advisor, Gavin Keith, health & wellbeing advisor and Agnes Mehaffey, health & wellbeing administrator

Free Winter Wellness Cafes will open at venues across the Kingdom – including in Kirkcaldy – next week for people to meet once a week in a warm space, have a hot drink, biscuit, social interaction and the chance to get active.

The six-month project is a partnership between Fife Sports and Leisure Trust and Fife Council.

The council is investing £35,000 for the project which will be led by the trust’s health team, who are also responsible for the organisation’s award-winning health and wellbeing programme which supports people living with long-term health conditions.

Fiona Prendergast, health and wellbeing manager for the trust, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming people along to the Winter Wellness Cafes – not only will they give a warm space for a few hours, but those attending can take the opportunity to chat with others and enjoy informal activities such as table tennis, indoor curling, board games and short exercise sessions.

"We know from our experience of delivering the health and wellbeing programme to people living with long-term health conditions that talking to others and getting active have a huge impact on people’s health and wellbeing outcomes.”

The Winter Wellness Cafes will be available at some of the region’s sports centres. Those taking part are Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre; Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre; East Sands Leisure Centre, St Andrews; Cupar Leisure Centre; Levenmouth Swimming Pool and Sports Centre and Carnegie Leisure Centre, Dunfermline.

Councillor Linda Erskine, Fife Council’s spokesperson for communities and leisure services said: “We know that the rising cost of living is impacting on more people every day and it’s going to be a difficult winter for many.

"As a council we can’t fix everything, but we are supporting where we can.

"We know the benefits that these warm spaces can provide – and that’s not just physical and financial benefits – the benefits for people’s mental and emotional wellbeing are huge.

"With the trust we are providing people wtih space to get warm, meet others, have a chat, enjoy some activities and most of all, not feel so alone.

"This is just one of a range of measures we are helping to put in place in our communities.

"Working with other Fife partners, voluntary organisations and community groups we have brought together advice, information and support to help everyone get through this crisis.”

