Fife sports clubs to benefit from £50,000 Aldi funding
Sports clubs across the Kingdom can now apply for a share of £50,000 from Aldi’s Scottish Sport Fund.
The initiative aims to help people of all ages and abilities take part in physical activity within their local communities by offering clubs the chance to secure essential funding.
This year, prizes will again focus on developing grassroots sports, giving local sports clubs the opportunity to receive funding ranging from £500 to £2500.
Richard Holloway, regional managing director for Aldi Scotland, said: “The past year has been increasingly challenging for sports clubs across Scotland and has highlighted the important role they play in promoting both physical and mental wellbeing.
"We look forward to welcoming applications from a wide range of local sports clubs and I’d encourage any club based across Fife to get involved and take advantage of this excellent funding opportunity.”
Clubs located across Fife have until Monday, August 23, to apply.
Applications can be made via www.aldi.co.uk/scottishsportfund.