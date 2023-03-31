The trust, which runs the region’s swimming pools and leisure centres, will provide a number of activities for juniors aged 17 and under from now to April 16, including popular activities such as swimming, football and racquet sports.

It will also offer multi-day camps, with activities such as swimming, pool inflatable fun, hockey, football, netball, basketball, racquet sports and arts and crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Walker, chief executive, said: “We are really pleased to continue with our commitment to offering affordable access to families across Fife – particularly at a time when household budgets are stretched”.

The free activities will take place at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust facilities around the Kingdom