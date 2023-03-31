News you can trust since 1871
Fife sports halls and swimming pools plan Easter activities

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust will offer a range of free activities across the Easter holidays as it looks to keep youngsters active over the break.

By Callum McCormack
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 16:01 BST

The trust, which runs the region’s swimming pools and leisure centres, will provide a number of activities for juniors aged 17 and under from now to April 16, including popular activities such as swimming, football and racquet sports.

It will also offer multi-day camps, with activities such as swimming, pool inflatable fun, hockey, football, netball, basketball, racquet sports and arts and crafts.

Emma Walker, chief executive, said: “We are really pleased to continue with our commitment to offering affordable access to families across Fife – particularly at a time when household budgets are stretched”.

The free activities will take place at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust facilities around the Kingdom
Linda Erskine, Fife Council spokesperson for communities and leisure said: "These are very challenging times across Fife, and I'm delighted we can work with Fife Sport and Leisure Trust to provide free activities and lessen the burden for families where we can”.

