Fife’s main provider of sports and leisure services has thanked customers who continued to support it despite doors to facilities being shut during lockdown.

By Darren Gibb
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 9:57 am

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, has written to all customers who continued to pay for programmes and memberships despite not being able to access facilities across the region.

The move comes as the trust marks a two-year milestone since the first lockdown saw leisure facilities close their doors.

Fife Sports & Leisure Trust chief executive, Emma Walker.

The letter sent to over 5200 customers offers them the chance to take part in a prize draw to win a three-month membership as a thank you.

Emma Walker, chief executive, said: “As a charitable trust, customers help us reinvest surpluses back into programmes for the benefit of communities.

“Now, as we approach the two-year milestone, we wanted to say thank you to customers who continued to show support.

“Customer loyalty and patience while we worked through these unprecedented times are much appreciated by our teams across the trust.”

For further information visit www.fifeleisure.org.uk.

