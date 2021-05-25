The sports and leisure service has logged nearly 95,000 attendances over the past three weeks with locals eager to get active after lockdown.

And, thanks to the recent Scottish Parliament elections which saw some of the trust’s facilities used for voting and counting, the trust is re-purposing Perspex screens used by electoral officials for social distancing in its gym.

Their usage means that it can increase capacity, particularly around its cardiovascular machines, so that more locals can make use of the gyms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gym instructor James McIvor making use of new screens installed in gyms.

So far the screens have been installed in Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre, but Carnegie Leisure Centre, Duloch Leisure Centre, Dalgety Bay Sports and Leisure Centre, Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre and Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre are also being assessed for the initiative.

Emma Walker, chief executive of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “We are really encouraged by the number of people who are making use of our facilities and staff are reporting fantastic customer feedback with consistently high customer satisfaction ratings regarding COVID protocols the trust has in place.

“The recycling of screens used during the election process is a fantastic bonus for us and it will have a real benefit in increasing the numbers which can access our gyms thanks to the protection they give users.”

For further information, and to take a virtual tour of the trust’s COVID safe and healthy measures in centres, visit: www.fifeleisure.org.uk

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.