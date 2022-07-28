Fife stand-up heading to Edinburgh Festival Fringe with eighth solo show

Comedian Richard Pulsford is heading to the Fringe.

Richard, who won the UK Pun Championships earlier this year will be performing his eighth solo stand-up show, A Bit More Rich, at theSpace @ Surgeons’ Hall throughout August.

He’ll also be playing host for It Just So Happened, an alternative history show featuring a panel of comedy guests.

And he’s excited to be playing gigs at the world-renowned festival once again this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard, who was runner-up in the Scottish Comedian of the Year (SCOTY) competition in December, said: “I am really looking forward to being back at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe again.

"I've put a lot of work into my new solo show and the nine comedy/history shows I'll be hosting and I can't wait to get out there performing again at the world's biggest arts festival.”

His solo show, A Bit More Rich is packed with the comedian’s brand of clever wordplay and puns and will include many of his best new jokes written since the publication of his joke book ‘Punball Wizard’ last November.

There will also be some of his classic one-liners and he promises to deliver 150 jokes in his 45 minute show.

While ‘It Just So Happened’ is a little different.

Hosted by Richard, three guest comedians each day will write and perform their own short stand-up sets based on people or events which happened ‘on this day’ in history.

The panellists will then explore some possible alternative histories of Edinburgh people and events with the host.

Different comedians will be on the panel each day with previous guests having included Simon Munnery, Iszi Lawrence and Alasdair Beckett-King.

The shows are also recorded for the It Just So Happened podcast.

Since 2019 Richard has been taking the show to various UK festivals and all of the previous episodes can be downloaded for free via itjustsohappened.co.uk

Richard will be performing A Bit More Rich at theSpace @ Surgeons’ Hall daily from August 5 – 27, except August 14, at 8.10pm.

While ‘It Just So Happened’ is on at the same venue from August 5 to 13 at 3.55pm.