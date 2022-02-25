Fife Starcatchers' accessible outdoor project 'Where We Are' comes to end with baby rave

Starcatchers’ is Scotland’s arts and Early Years organisation pioneering the development of high-quality performances and creative experiences for babies and young children.

In partnership with Fife Gingerbread and supported by the Creative Scotland Youth Arts Targeted Fund, the play sessions focused on four communities - Cowdenbeath, Glenrothes, Dunfermline and Leven - to address the ever-growing need for creative activities on offer to families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sessions were delivered by early years artists and musicians.

The final sessions saw a baby rave tent pop up in Cowdenbeath and Dunfermline, with families being gifted photographs and artworks to celebrate the close of the creative play project.

Anna Downie, Starcatchers’ community engagement manager, said: “Where We Are was a project that aimed to engage with families in the communities where they live and take place in areas that are easily accessible to them.

"For most, it was the first time any artistic activity had been provided that close by and as a result, there is demand to continue this work."

Linsey Proctor, Fife Gingerbread, said: “The families that attended through Fife Gingerbread have enjoyed the Where We Are experience immensely – it has given parents and children the opportunity to explore areas of the arts that always seemed out of reach.

"Sharing fun experiences and learning new things together are what brings the joy into parenting, and our staff and our families loved being a part of the adventure!”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.